Jack White has shared another video from his ambitious documentary project American Epic. Coming from White and fellow executive producers T Bone Burnett and Robert Redford, the project is a massive undertaking that “takes us on a journey across time to the birth of modern music” via a three-part documentary, a feature-length film and a collection of recordings entitled The American Epic Sessions.

We’ve already heard a number of tracks from Sessions, including a pair of Nas collaborations in the form of the Queensbridge rappers’ own “One Mic” and a cover of Memphis Jug Band’s 1928 single “On the Road Again”. The Third Man Records head honcho also recorded a new blues song with Elton John entitled “Two Fingers of Whiskey”. Today, White’s revealed the studio video for his “Matrimonial Intentions”, an old-timey number song to hushed perfection by White and his fiddle-playing companion. Check out the clip above.

Recorded with the same traveling recording equipment from the late 1920s that is the focus of American Epic, The American Epic Sessions also features contributions from Alabama Shakes, Willie Nelson, Steve Martin, Beck, Rhiannon Giddens, The Avett Brothers, and more. It’s available for purchase on vinyl via Third Man Records, with all other formats for sale on Amazon.

You can watch the intriguing documentary on PBS (in the U.S.) and BBC (in the UK). Check out the trailer below.