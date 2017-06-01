American Epic is a new three-part documentary about “the birth of modern music” and old recording technology, executive produced by Jack White, T Bone Burnett, and Robert Redford. Accompanying the documentary is a full-length film called The American Epic Sessions, which sees artists like Willie Nelson, Beck, Merle Haggard, and Alabama Shakes recording on such #throwback machines.

Our first preview of the film came last month via footage of White covering a 1920s-era song with the help of rap legend Nas. Today, another clip has surfaced, this time of White collaborating with none other than Elton John on an original blues song titled “Two Fingers of Whiskey”.

Here, John mans the piano, while a nearby White handles guitar duties. Improvised using lyrics from John’s longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, the rattling, howler of a number comes together rather spontaneously and is recorded directly to wax. Watch the video up above.

The American Epic Sessions arrives June 6th on PBS. Its corresponding soundtrack comes June 9th digitally and on CD formats via Columbia, and June 16th on vinyl through White’s own Third Man Records.