James Murphy slams unauthorized LCD Soundsystem reissues

Earlier today, Rhino Records announced vinyl reissues of LCD Soundsystem’s self-titled debut, its third album This Is Happening, and a pair of live releases, 45:33 and London Sessions. Now, through the band’s publicist, LCD Soundsystem mastermind James Murphy has issued a strongly worded statement distancing the band from the reissues.

“LCD Soundsystem certainly aren’t announcing shit, as they had no idea that these were even coming out. Just buy the records from DFA [Records], like you have been able to for years,” the statement reads.

To date, every LCD Soundsystem record has been released through DFA, the label co-founded by Murphy. However, EMI/Warner Music did serve as the worldwide distributer for many of DFA’s releases and, despite Murphy’s recently signing to Columbia Records, it appears Warner still maintains some claim over the band’s music. Rhino is a subsidiary of Warner.

Beyond Murphy’s own statement, the press release twice emphasizes that LCD Soundsystem’s titles have been “in print for years and ready available” through DFA. It also points out that Rhino’s own press release described LCD Soundsystem as “‘one of the freshest sounds on the London underground scene in the early 2000s’ so that shows how seriously anyone should take it.”

One LCD announcement that is indeed happening: a seven-night residency at Brooklyn Steel, which was detailed earlier today. You ca also expect a brand new album from the band later this year.