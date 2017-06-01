Photo by Danny Clinch

Jason Isbell has a new album on the way called The Nashville Sound. Written and recorded with his backing band The 400 Unit, the record finds the Grammy-winning musician — who’s been openly critical of President Trump and his sad excuse of an administration — ruminating on our nation’s chaotic cultural and political landscape.

Case in point: The latest preview of the Something More Than Free follow-up, “White Man’s World”, takes direct aim at one of the most contentious topics gripping modern America. With stinging guitars and stomping drums on hand, the alt-country rocker shines a bright light on our country’s ugly race and gender inequality problems.

“I’m a white man living in a white man’s world/ Under our roof is a baby girl/ And I thought this world could be hers one day/ But her mama knew better,” sings Isbell in the song’s opening, his voice taut with twang as well as twinges of disappointment. Later, he acknowledges the damage caused by his own white privilege, saying, “I’m a white man living on a white man’s street/ Got the bones of the red man under my feet.”

“The song discusses my perspective on race and gender,” Isbell tells Consequence of Sound. “I think its inspiration should be pretty obvious these days. I think my job is to constantly evaluate my role in the human struggle for equality without feeling guilt or shame for things I can’t control.”

Hear it down below.

The Nashville Sound, which was produced by Dave Cobb (Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton), arrives in stores June 16th through Isbell’s own Southeastern Records. Pre-orders are ongoing.

The Nashville Sound Album Artwork:

The Nashville Sound Tracklist:

01. Last of My Kind

02. Cumberland Gap

03. Tupelo

04. White Man’s World

05. If We Were Vampires

06. Anxiety

07. Molotov

08. Chaos and Clothes

09. Hope the High Road

10. Something to Love