Jason Isbell’s new album with his band The 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound, doesn’t sound like what most people think of when they consider a country record. The single “Hope the High Road”, for example, includes the lines, “I’ve heard enough of the white man’s blues/ I’ve sang enough about myself… Last year was a son of a bitch/ For nearly everyone we know/ But I ain’t fighting with you down in a ditch/ I’ll meet you up here on the road.”

Last night, Isbell and his troupe brought that message to Colbert. Beyond the lyrics, the band’s pristine performance continued to highlight Isbell as one of the most exciting country acts out there. I mean, just look at that wink he delivers around the 1:50 mark. Watch the perfection up above.

The Nashville Sound is out now on Southeastern Records.