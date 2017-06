Photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi

The ever-reclusive Jay Electronica dropped a new song on Monday night. Entitled “Letter to Falon”, it marks his first new recording in well over a year. The track, which premiered on TIDAL, was produced by Electronica, The Bullitts, and Paul Epworth (of Adele, U2, and Paul McCartney fame). Take a listen below.

More new music from Electronica is on the way, as Adult Swim’s latest Singles Program promises a new collaboration between him and DOOM.