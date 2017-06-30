JAY-Z addresses Beyoncé’s Lemonade accusations, elevator fight with Solange on 4:44

Photo by Neil Rasmus

For a long time, JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s relationship was kept under wraps. Aside from a few humblebrags (“Got the hottest chick in the game wearin’ my chain”) and appearances on each other’s songs (“Crazy in Love”, “‘03 Bonnie & Clyde”), the details about their private lives were largely kept behind closed doors. That all changed during the rapper’s infamous elevator fight with Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, after the 2014 Met Gala. While the family’s statement regarding the incident unsurprisingly revealed nothing, Beyoncé peeled the curtains back during her 2016 opus, Lemonade. In particular, she referenced her husband’s alleged infidelity on “Sorry” with a line about “Becky with the good hair.”

Now, JAY-Z himself has addressed the situation with his new album, 4:44. On the opening track, “Kill Jay Z”, the Marcy rapper acknowledges the elevator incident and seemingly cops to his infidelity. “You egged Solange on,” he admits. “Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong/ You almost went Eric Benét/ Let the baddest girl in the world get away.”

On the title track, JAY-Z digs even deeper by referencing how the birth of his children helped him see the error of his ways. “Look, I apologize, often womanize/ Took for my child to be born/ See through a woman’s eyes/ Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles.”

The Roc Nation founder goes on to address “Becky” by name on “Family Feud”, which features backing vocals from Beyoncé herself. “Yeah, I’ll fuck up a good thing if you let me/ Let me alone, Becky.”

Elsewhere on the densely packed album, JAY-Z essentially ends any hope of a Watch the Throne reunion with Kanye West.

Stream 4:44 and find even more details on the album here.