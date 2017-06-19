Menu
Jay Z announces new album, 4:44, due out later this month

The rapper's 13th album will be accompanied by a big-budget film of the same name

by
on June 19, 2017, 12:36am
Jay Z

Jay Z is a new father of twins, which in itself comes with a whirlwind of responsibility. Yet even amidst this extremely busy period in his life, the mogul rapper has apparently found time to write and record a new studio album, which will receive release later this month. Entitled 4:44, HOV’s 13th studio album is due out June 30th, available exclusively through his streaming music platform, TIDAL.

4:44 is also the name of a previously announced film produced by TIDAL and starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danny Glover. It’s unclear whether Jay Z will follow the lead of his wife in releasing a visual album, or if the film is a companion visual.

Earlier this evening, a trailer for 4:44 previewed a new Jay Z song called “Adnis”.

Attentive fans began suspecting Jay Z was up to something when 4:44 billboards began popping up all over New York City. The number four has major significance to Jay Z and Beyoncé; his birthday is December 4th and hers is September 4th. They were married on 04/04/08. They each have a roman numeral IV tattooed on their ring finger.

4:44 comes four years after the release of Jay Z’s previous album, Magna Carta Holy Grail.

