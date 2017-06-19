JAY-Z brings back the hyphen, presses caps lock on his name

In 2011, JAY-Z officially dropped the hyphen from his name to become, simply, Jay Z — though, it took most people almost two years to notice. Now, though, the rapper aka Hov aka Jigga aka Hova aka Mr. Carter is prepping to release his 13th album, 4:44, and he’s brought his name’s internal punctuation out of retirement. He’s also slammed down on the caps lock.

A rep for the rapper’s Roc Nation confirmed to Pitchfork that the hyphen is indeed back and all the letters are now capitalized. Henceforth, the hip-hop mogul born Sean Carter will be JAY-Z. Ya know, until he releases his 14th album and changes it again. It’s also worth wondering how his name will be written in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which inducted JAY into its ranks just a few days ago.

4:44 will stream exclusively on TIDAL beginning June 30th. A snippet of a new track called “Adnis” appeared in a trailer for a movie also called 4:44, though the connection between the record and the film is not year clear. Hear 30 seconds of “Adnis” below.