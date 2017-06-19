The last week was a pretty momentous one for Jay Z. First he became the only rapper to enter the Songwriters Hall of Fame and was inducted by former President Barack Obama, then reports can that his wife, Beyoncé, had delivered her twins. Now, the New York rap icon has capped off his Best Week Ever by sharing his first new material in nearly a year. Or, teasing it at least.

Hov’s latest track, “Adnis”, soundtracks the trailer to a new film called 4:44. The boxing movie, which will premiere June 30th exclusively on Tidal through a partnership with Sprint, stars Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danny Glover. As for “Adnis”, the 30 seconds heard in the trailer paint it as a hauntingly sparse track built off skittering piano notes. “Letter to my dad that I never wrote/ Speeches I prepared that I never spoke,” Jay raps slowly. “Words on the paper that I never read/ Proses never penned, they stayed in my head.” Check it over via the trailer below.

Attentive fans began suspecting Jay Z was up to something when 4:44 billboards began popping up all over New York City. The number four has major significance to Jay Z and Beyoncé; his birthday is December 4th and hers is September 4th. They were married on 04/04/08. They each have a roman numeral IV tattooed on their ring finger. Now, it looks like Jay has a film that fits into their leitmotif.