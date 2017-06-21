Jeff Rosenstock shares two new songs on Split with SKASUCKS EP: Stream

Photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi
Former Bomb the Music Industry! frontman Jeff Rosenstock released his first solo album, the excellent WORRY., last year. Now, the punk rocker has returned with a new pay-what-you-want split 7-inch with South Korean band SKASUCKS, fittingly entitled Split with SKASUCKS.
The release includes two new songs from Rosenstock, including a cover of Patsy Cline’s “She Got You” and “NEVERGONNAGETITBACKAGAIN!!!”, a breakneck track (mostly) written in total isolation in a double wide trailer in the Catskill mountains. SKASUCKS’ side features three songs of their own.
(Read: Top 10 Punk Songs of 2016)
Originally, Split with SKASUCKS was available as a limited edition 7-inch vinyl, but unfortunately, all the copies have sold out. However, the digital album is still available here at name your price until June 28th. The suggested donation is $5, and you can also listen below.
Rosenstock explained how the split came together via Facebook:
“In 2014 I got to go to Asia for the first time playing in The Bruce Lee Band,” he stated. “We arrived in South Korea very jetlagged and confused, but our buddies Jiwon, Jeff, Trash and Jinsuk took care of us and we very quickly became friends. Jiwon and Jinsuk play in a sick ska band called Skasucks, Jeff & Trash have a record label, so we decided that if one of our bands ever goes to the other country we’d do a split. Three years later, Skasucks is touring the west coast so we’re like YEAHHHHH LET’S DO THIS SPLIT.”
Split with SKASUCKS Album Art:
Split with SKASUCKS Tracklist:
Jeff Rosenstock side:
1. NEVERGONNAGETITBACKAGAIN!!!
2. She’s Got You (Patsy Cline cover)
SKASUCKS side:
1. Attitude
2. Midnight Cowboy
3. Suicide City
Rosenstock is touring North America throughout July and early August in support of WORRY., including an appearance at Pitchfork Music Festival. Find the full schedule below.
Jeff Rosenstock 2017 Tour Dates:
07/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Silent Barn
07/06 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
07/07 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
07/08 – Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe
07/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Zaphod Beeblebrox
07/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Hard Luck
07/12 – London, ON @ Call The Office
07/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
07/17 – Waterloo, IA @ The Wedge
07/18 – Burnsville, MN @ The Garage
07/19 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
07/21 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center
07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
07/23 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
07/25 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project
07/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
07/27 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
07/28 – Tijuana, MX @ Mod’s Club
07/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
07/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ 11th Street Records
07/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
08/02 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
08/03 – Omaha, NE @ Lookout Lounge
08/04 – Saint Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
08/05 – Bloomington, IN @ The Void
08/06 – Millvale, PA @ The Funhouse At Mr. Smalls
08/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
08/09 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall