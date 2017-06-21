Jeff Rosenstock shares two new songs on Split with SKASUCKS EP: Stream

Photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi

Former Bomb the Music Industry! frontman Jeff Rosenstock released his first solo album, the excellent WORRY., last year. Now, the punk rocker has returned with a new pay-what-you-want split 7-inch with South Korean band SKASUCKS, fittingly entitled Split with SKASUCKS.

The release includes two new songs from Rosenstock, including a cover of Patsy Cline’s “She Got You” and “NEVERGONNAGETITBACKAGAIN!!!”, a breakneck track (mostly) written in total isolation in a double wide trailer in the Catskill mountains. SKASUCKS’ side features three songs of their own.

(Read: Top 10 Punk Songs of 2016)

Originally, Split with SKASUCKS was available as a limited edition 7-inch vinyl, but unfortunately, all the copies have sold out. However, the digital album is still available here at name your price until June 28th. The suggested donation is $5, and you can also listen below.

Rosenstock explained how the split came together via Facebook:

“In 2014 I got to go to Asia for the first time playing in The Bruce Lee Band,” he stated. “We arrived in South Korea very jetlagged and confused, but our buddies Jiwon, Jeff, Trash and Jinsuk took care of us and we very quickly became friends. Jiwon and Jinsuk play in a sick ska band called Skasucks, Jeff & Trash have a record label, so we decided that if one of our bands ever goes to the other country we’d do a split. Three years later, Skasucks is touring the west coast so we’re like YEAHHHHH LET’S DO THIS SPLIT.”

Split with SKASUCKS Album Art:

Split with SKASUCKS Tracklist:

Jeff Rosenstock side:

1. NEVERGONNAGETITBACKAGAIN!!!

2. She’s Got You (Patsy Cline cover)

SKASUCKS side:

1. Attitude

2. Midnight Cowboy

3. Suicide City

Rosenstock is touring North America throughout July and early August in support of WORRY., including an appearance at Pitchfork Music Festival. Find the full schedule below.

Jeff Rosenstock 2017 Tour Dates:

07/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Silent Barn

07/06 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

07/07 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

07/08 – Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe

07/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Zaphod Beeblebrox

07/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Hard Luck

07/12 – London, ON @ Call The Office

07/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

07/17 – Waterloo, IA @ The Wedge

07/18 – Burnsville, MN @ The Garage

07/19 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

07/21 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

07/23 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

07/25 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

07/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

07/27 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

07/28 – Tijuana, MX @ Mod’s Club

07/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

07/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ 11th Street Records

07/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

08/02 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

08/03 – Omaha, NE @ Lookout Lounge

08/04 – Saint Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

08/05 – Bloomington, IN @ The Void

08/06 – Millvale, PA @ The Funhouse At Mr. Smalls

08/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

08/09 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall