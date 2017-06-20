Jeff Tweedy is gearing up to drop a new solo album this Friday, June 23rd. Titled Together At Last, it’s comprised of “intimate,” acoustic renditions of songs previously released by Wilco and Tweedy’s side projects. Ahead of the release, Tweedy has two performances lined up for Late Night with Seth Meyers this week.

The first came Monday night, and saw the singer-songwriter unfurl his minimalist take on “I Am Trying To Break Your Heart”, the Wilco classic which originally appeared on Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Armed with little more than an acoustic guitar and his cowboy hat, Tweedy offered up both poignancy and a quiet grace. Replay it up above.

Tweedy, who recently turned in a stellar performance at Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires Festival, returns to Seth Meyers on Tuesday to play “I’m Always In Love”.

June 23rd also marks the start of Wilco’s annual Solid Sound Festival. Taking place in North Adams, Massachusetts, the lineup includes Television, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Robert Glasper Experiment, Kevin Morby, Big Thief, and of course, Wilco.