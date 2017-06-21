Jeff Tweedy has a new solo album on the way called Together At Last. Due out Friday (June 23rd), it’s comprised entirely of acoustic versions of songs previously released by Wilco and Tweedy’s various other side projects. In support, the singer-songwriter delivered back-to-back performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week.

Monday saw him play the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot classic “I Am Trying To Break Your Heart”. On Tuesday, he returned to do a lovely take on “I’m Always In Love” off 1999’s Summerteeth. Tweedy, this time with braids in his hair, offered up an especially hushed, smoky vocal delivery. Replay it up above.

Along with the album’s release, Friday also marks the start of Wilco’s annual Solid Sound Festival. Taking place in North Adams, Massachusetts, the lineup includes Television, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Robert Glasper Experiment, Kevin Morby, Big Thief, and of course, Wilco.