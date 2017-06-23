Jeff Tweedy releases new solo album, Together At Last: Stream/download

Photo by Philip Cosores

Today, Jeff Tweedy celebrates the release of his new solo album, Together At Last. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full below.

The 11-track collection is comprised of “intimate,” acoustic renditions of songs previously released by Wilco and Tweedy’s side projects, the Glenn Kotche– and Jim O’Rourke-assisted Loose Fur and supergroup Golden Smog. There are new updates on Wilco classics “Via Chicago”, “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart”, “In a Future Age”, as well as Loose Fur’s 2003 selection “Laminated Cut”.

The entire LP was produced by Tweedy and Tom Schick, and mastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering in Maine. It follows Wilco’s two previous albums, 2015’s Star Wars and Wilco Schmilco last year. Together At Last’s release coincides with the launch of Wilco’s fifth installment of Solid Sound Festival in Massachusetts and comes after back-to-back late-night performances on Seth Meyers this week.

Together At Last Artwork:

Together At Last Tracklist:

01. Via Chicago

02. Laminated Cat

03. Lost Love

04. Muzzle of Bees

05. Ashes of American Flags

06. Dawned on Me

07. In a Future Age

08. I Am Trying To Break Your Heart

09. Hummingbird

10. I’m Always in Love

11. Sky Blue Sky