Johnny Depp ponders Donald Trump’s assassination on day one of Glastonbury

Johnny Depp supplied Fox and Friends with plenty of content for Friday’s episode after he took the stage at Glastonbury and openly pondered Donald Trump’s assassination. There for a screening of his 2004 film The Libertine, Depp told the audience, “I think [Donald] Trump needs help,” before asking, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living,” Depp added.

If you recall, Depp previously skewered Trump back in 2016 when he portrayed the president in a 50-minute spoofing produced by Funny or Die.