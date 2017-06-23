Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Johnny Depp ponders Donald Trump’s assassination on day one of Glastonbury

"When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"

by
on June 23, 2017, 1:13am
0 comments

Johnny Depp supplied Fox and Friends with plenty of content for Friday’s episode after he took the stage at Glastonbury and openly pondered Donald Trump’s assassination. There for a screening of his 2004 film The Libertine, Depp told the audience, “I think [Donald] Trump needs help,” before asking, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living,” Depp added.

If you recall, Depp previously skewered Trump back in 2016 when he portrayed the president in a 50-minute spoofing produced by Funny or Die.

Previous Story
The National debut new songs off Sleep Well Beast live in Paris — watch
No comments
More Stories