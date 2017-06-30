Josh Homme, Brody Dalle, Butch Vig cover Cheap Trick at 6th grade graduation party: Watch

Photo via Instagram/@jweinberg0303

When I finished elementary school, I got a cake. When the daughter of rock stars Josh Homme and Brody Dalle graduated from sixth grade over the weekend, she got a concert for all her friends. The respective leaders of Queens of the Stone Age and The Distillers celebrated their daughter, Camille’s academic advancement by performing together at a graduation party, as Alternative Nation points out.

And they weren’t alone. Garbage’s Butch Vig and Timbuk 3 drummer Wally Ingram were also part of the short-lived supergroup. Together, they covered the Cheap Trick classic “Surrender”, as you can see in the video below.

Best 6th grade graduation party ever! Can't possibly imagine a better one! #queensofthestoneage #QOTSA #nirvana A post shared by Julian Weinberg (@jweinberg0303) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

I didn’t even get a DJ when I graduated high school.