Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby sexual assault case

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial has ended in a mistrial after a jury was unable to reach an unanimous decision.

The iconic actor and comedian is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, accused of drugging and molesting a woman named Andrea Constand in 2004. Prosecutors intend to retry him.

More than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault, but this was the first criminal case to go to trial. There are also nine pending civil suits leveled against Cosby. Constand herself previously filed a civil suit against Cosby in 2005 and settled out of court.

Cosby has denied all allegations made against him.