Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby sexual assault case

Cosby had been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, accused of drugging and molesting a woman named Andrea Constand in 2004

by
on June 17, 2017, 10:45am
0 comments

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial has ended in a mistrial after a jury was unable to reach an unanimous decision.

The iconic actor and comedian is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, accused of drugging and molesting a woman named Andrea Constand in 2004. Prosecutors intend to retry him.

More than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault, but this was the first criminal case to go to trial. There are also nine pending civil suits leveled against Cosby. Constand herself previously filed a civil suit against Cosby in 2005 and settled out of court.

Cosby has denied all allegations made against him.

Previous Story
R.I.P. John G. Avildsen, Oscar-winning director of Rocky, has died
Next Story
Fleet Foxes perform “Third of May” on Colbert — watch
No comments
More Stories