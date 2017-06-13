Featured photo by Nick McKinlay
Julia Jacklin will release a new 7-inch single on September 15th via Polyvinyl Recording Co. Today, she’s shared the lead track, “Eastwick”, which was apparently inspired by a night spent watching Dancing with the Stars on TV. It seems the binging led the Australian singer-songwriter to be struck by the whole idea of false representation in media. The song finds Jacklin cooing over lonely echoing guitars as she bemoans the concepts presented by “reality” television. “You are not in a garden, you are in a store,” she sings as the track picks up steam, “a single stemmed rose reaching out for more.”
“Eastwick” comes to us via the video at the top of the page, which Jacklin directed herself. The clip finds her sipping a blue martini as she tunes out her oblivious companion (bass player Harrison Fuller) and the suburban life around her. Check it out above.
In addition to the new track, Jacklin has revealed a run of North American headlining tour dates. The new stretch comes after a summer filled with shows alongside Mitski and at festivals like Los Angeles’ FYF Fest, Newport Folk, and Pickathon in Happy Valley, Oregon. Find her complete schedule below.
Julia Jacklin 2017 Tour Dates:
06/14 – Bergen, NO @ BergenFest
06/23 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
06/25 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
07/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
07/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *
07/14 – Henham Park, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/16 – Riga, LV @ Positivus Festival
07/21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour In The Grass
07/23 – Los Angeles, LA @ FYF Fest
07/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
07/29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/05-06 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 – Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop
08/18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/19 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
09/03 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
10/02 – Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms
10/03 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
10/04– Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
10/07 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
10/08 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
10/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake
10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
10/19 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord
* = w/ Mitski