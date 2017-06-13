Featured photo by ​Nick McKinlay

Julia Jacklin will release a new 7-inch single on September 15th via Polyvinyl Recording Co. Today, she’s shared the lead track, “Eastwick”, which was apparently inspired by a night spent watching Dancing with the Stars on TV. It seems the binging led the Australian singer-songwriter to be struck by the whole idea of false representation in media. The song finds Jacklin cooing over lonely echoing guitars as she bemoans the concepts presented by “reality” television. “You are not in a garden, you are in a store,” she sings as the track picks up steam, “a single stemmed rose reaching out for more.”

“Eastwick” comes to us via the video at the top of the page, which Jacklin directed herself. The clip finds her sipping a blue martini as she tunes out her oblivious companion (bass player Harrison Fuller) and the suburban life around her. Check it out above.

In addition to the new track, Jacklin has revealed a run of North American headlining tour dates. The new stretch comes after a summer filled with shows alongside Mitski and at festivals like Los Angeles’ FYF Fest, Newport Folk, and Pickathon in Happy Valley, Oregon. Find her complete schedule below.

Julia Jacklin 2017 Tour Dates:

06/14 – Bergen, NO @ BergenFest

06/23 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

06/25 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

07/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

07/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

07/14 – Henham Park, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/16 – Riga, LV @ Positivus Festival

07/21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour In The Grass

07/23 – Los Angeles, LA @ FYF Fest

07/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

07/29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/05-06 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 – Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop

08/18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/19 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

09/03 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

10/02 – Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms

10/03 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

10/04– Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

10/07 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

10/08 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

10/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord

* = w/ Mitski