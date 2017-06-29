As soon as it was revealed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian, and Jack Black would be leading the reboot of Jumanji, we should have known it would be nothing like the 1995 original. Now that the film’s first trailer has been revealed and it provides our first look at just how different everything is.

For one, instead of the game coming to life, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle brings the players into the game — a video game, this time. For another, the metaphors are all drastically less subtle. The movie finds a group of mismatched teens serving out a detention by cleaning the school basement to spend time “thinking about who you are and who you want to be.” Each is a stereotype — the jock, the nerd, the awkward girl, the pretty one who coasts on her looks — and when they inevitably get sucked into the game, they occupy avatars representing their polar opposites — the nerd, the jock, the pretty and confident girl, the ugly one who has to use his brains to survive. Get it? You can learn about who you really want to be by becoming someone completely different!

Oh, and yes, that’s Nick Jonas flying a helicopter. Admittedly, there are some funny moments here (Hart yelling, “Why am I running so slow?!” gets me every time), but we’ll see how far the movie can stretch the body swap humor when Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters December 20th. Watch the trailer above.