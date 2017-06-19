Featured photos by ​Philip Cosores (Justin Vernon) and Ben Kaye (Aaron Dessner)

Justin Vernon was everywhere at this weekend’s Eaux Claires festival — which makes a fair amount of sense considering he co-curated the thing. The fest saw the Bon Iver mastermind reunite The Shouting Matches, share the stage with Tweedy, and take part in a People Mixtape with The National’s Dessner brothers and Megafaun’s Joe Westerlund. Following that Saturday jam session, Vernon and fellow co-curator Aaron Dessner, reactivated their Big Red Machine collaboration for the first time since 2009.

The duo first dropped a song called “Big Red Machine” on the 2009 Dessner brothers-curated benefit album Dark Was the Night. Adopting the track title as their official moniker, they debuted new music from the collaborative project for the first time since then on the Eaux Claires stage. Watch a playlist of five videos from the performance above.

Below, watch the entire People Mixtape #2 show from a front row point of view.