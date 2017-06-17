Photo by Philip Cosores
Eaux Claires, the annual music festival curated by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner, goes down this weekend in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. For his part, Vernon took the stage on five (!) separate occasions during the festival’s opening day on Friday. His only announced performance of the day was a tribute set to John Prine, which also featured Jenny Lewis, The Staves, and Spank Rock. Vernon’s first surprise performance came early in the day when he staged a reunion with his rock band, The Shouting Matches. He also teamed up with Aaron and Bryce Dessner for a collaborative performance of new music as part of the festival’s “People Mixtape”. Later in the day, he assisted Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy in covering Pops Staples’ “Friendship”, and to close the night, he joined Chance the Rapper and Francis & The Lights to do their choreographed dance to “Friends”. Watch various fan-shot footage below.
One hell of a way to kick off #eauxclairesfestival #eauxclaireswi #troix. #theshoutingmatches are seriously one of my favorite bands to see live and #grownassman is an unbelievable album. I'm so glad I've been able to see them so often, #iwantmore #pleasemakeanotherreccord #heavenknows #justinvernon