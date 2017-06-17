Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Justin Vernon reunites The Shouting Matches, performs with Jeff Tweedy, Dessner brothers at Eaux Claires — watch

Bon Iver mastermind made five onstage appearances during the first day of his festival

by
on June 17, 2017, 5:29pm
0 comments

Photo by Philip Cosores

Eaux Claires, the annual music festival curated by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner, goes down this weekend in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. For his part, Vernon took the stage on five (!) separate occasions during the festival’s opening day on Friday. His only announced performance of the day was a tribute set to John Prine, which also featured Jenny Lewis, The Staves, and Spank Rock. Vernon’s first surprise performance came early in the day when he staged a reunion with his rock band, The Shouting Matches. He also teamed up with Aaron and Bryce Dessner for a collaborative performance of new music as part of the festival’s “People Mixtape”. Later in the day, he assisted Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy in covering Pops Staples’ “Friendship”, and to close the night, he joined Chance the Rapper and Francis & The Lights to do their choreographed dance to “Friends”. Watch various fan-shot footage below.

Justin Vernon and friends performing Fish and Whistle by John Prine. 🎶💙🇺🇸✨

A post shared by Chelsea Marie Hicks (@seafaringwoman) on

 

PEOPLE mixtape: @aarondessner, @boniver, @mouseonmars_official, @francisandthelights. @eauxclaireswi

A post shared by The National (@thenational) on

Tweedy & Friends 🌠

A post shared by davis wille (@argylegiant) on

#eauxclaires #jefftweedy #spencertweedy #justinveron #wilco #tweedy #boniver #festival

A post shared by Luke Cowde Its👹🎶 (@coolhandluke763) on

Eaux Claires 3. #boniver #chancetherapper #francisandthelights #eauxclaires #troix #friends #wecouldbefriends

A post shared by Kayla Schmidt (@misskschmidt) on

Previous Story
Weezer cover OutKast’s “Hey Ya” at Firefly Music Festival — watch
Next Story
Dave Grohl’s eight-year-old daughter Harper got to drum for Foo Fighters — watch
No comments
More Stories