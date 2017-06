For the next 72 hours, fans can literally witness Katy Perry’s every movement. In promotion of her new album, the pop singer is spending the weekend in a house outfitted with cameras in every room, with the feed streaming continuously on YouTube. It’s like Big Brother meets The Truman Show, but with a pop music flare. If you’e feeling voyeuristic, tune in below. Or, you can simply stream Perry’s new album Witness here.