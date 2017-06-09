Katy Perry returns with new album, Witness: Stream/downoad

Photo by Olivia Bee
Katy Perry has returned with her fifth studio album, Witness. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full down below.
Witness spans 15 tracks and is her first full-length since 2013’s Prism. It includes the previously released “Chained to the Rhythm” featuring Skip Marley, “Bon Appétit” with Migos, and the Nicki Minaj collaboration, “Swish Swish”. The album also features contributions from Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard, Purity Ring’s Megan James and Corin Roddick, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Jeff Bhasker.
In his review of Witness, Wren Graves points out it’s Perry’s second album as “a woman in control.” And once again, she’s teamed up with Max Martin and his hitmakers to find “a spaced-out, hypnotic sound that will get heavy rotation wherever alcohol and dancing combine.”
Witness Tracklist:
01. Witness
02. Hey Hey Hey
03. Roulette
04. Swish Swish (Feat. Nicki Minaj)
05. Déjà Vu
06. Power
07. Mind Maze
08. Miss You More
09. Chained to the Rhythm (Feat. Skip Marley)
10. Tsunami
11. Bon Appétit (Feat. Migos)
12. Bigger Than Me
13. Save as Draft
14. Pendulum
15. Into Me You See
Following an appearance at Glastonbury Festival later this month, Perry will embark on an extensive world tour beginning in September. Find the fully updated schedule below.
Katy Perry 2017-18 Tour Dates:
06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
09/07 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
09/09 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre
09/10 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
09/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
09/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
09/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
12/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
12/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
12/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
12/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
01/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
01/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
01/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
01/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
01/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
01/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
02/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter
02/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
02/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
05/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
05/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerp
05/26 – Amsterdam, NE @ Ziggo Dome
05/29 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena
06/01 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/02 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
06/04 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
06/06 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
06/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
06/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
06/14 – London, UK @ The O2
06/18 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
06/19 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield Arena
06/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena
06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
06/25 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena