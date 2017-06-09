Katy Perry returns with new album, Witness: Stream/downoad

Photo by Olivia Bee

Katy Perry has returned with her fifth studio album, Witness. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full down below.

Witness spans 15 tracks and is her first full-length since 2013’s Prism. It includes the previously released “Chained to the Rhythm” featuring Skip Marley, “Bon Appétit” with Migos, and the Nicki Minaj collaboration, “Swish Swish”. The album also features contributions from Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard, Purity Ring’s Megan James and Corin Roddick, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Jeff Bhasker.

In his review of Witness, Wren Graves points out it’s Perry’s second album as “a woman in control.” And once again, she’s teamed up with Max Martin and his hitmakers to find “a spaced-out, hypnotic sound that will get heavy rotation wherever alcohol and dancing combine.”

Witness Album Art:





Witness Tracklist:

01. Witness

02. Hey Hey Hey

03. Roulette

04. Swish Swish (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

05. Déjà Vu

06. Power

07. Mind Maze

08. Miss You More

09. Chained to the Rhythm (Feat. Skip Marley)

10. Tsunami

11. Bon Appétit (Feat. Migos)

12. Bigger Than Me

13. Save as Draft

14. Pendulum

15. Into Me You See

Following an appearance at Glastonbury Festival later this month, Perry will embark on an extensive world tour beginning in September. Find the fully updated schedule below.

Katy Perry 2017-18 Tour Dates:

06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

09/07 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

09/09 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre

09/10 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

09/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

09/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

09/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

12/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

01/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

01/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

01/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

01/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

01/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

01/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

02/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

02/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

02/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

05/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerp

05/26 – Amsterdam, NE @ Ziggo Dome

05/29 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

06/01 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/02 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

06/04 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

06/06 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

06/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

06/14 – London, UK @ The O2

06/18 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

06/19 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield Arena

06/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena

06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

06/25 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena