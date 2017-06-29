Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Kendall and Kylie Jenner appropriate classic band t-shirts and sell them for $125 a pop

In which the girls stamp their face all over shirts from the likes of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, and more

by
on June 29, 2017, 12:05pm
0 comments

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has a history of appropriating iconic band logos in the name of fashion. Last summer, Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing a $11,000 Enfants Riches Déprimés leather jacket donning the logo of Japanese hardcore punk band Disclose. Now, her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have unveiled a new line of “vintage rock t-shirts.” As you can see below, all they’ve really done is taken a bunch of old shirts from the likes of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, and The Doors and stamped their faces overtop of them. A few shirts even go a step further and feature Instagram screengrabs. And yet, they’re selling the shirts for $125 a pop and, according to their web store, inventory is low.

So how this is legal? As we detailed in a 2016 article, due to copyright murkiness and a whole bunch of other legal rigmarole, the issue is not cut and dry as one might think.

Previous Story
Curing the Rom-Com with Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon
No comments
More Stories