Kendall and Kylie Jenner appropriate classic band t-shirts and sell them for $125 a pop

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has a history of appropriating iconic band logos in the name of fashion. Last summer, Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing a $11,000 Enfants Riches Déprimés leather jacket donning the logo of Japanese hardcore punk band Disclose. Now, her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have unveiled a new line of “vintage rock t-shirts.” As you can see below, all they’ve really done is taken a bunch of old shirts from the likes of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, and The Doors and stamped their faces overtop of them. A few shirts even go a step further and feature Instagram screengrabs. And yet, they’re selling the shirts for $125 a pop and, according to their web store, inventory is low.

So how this is legal? As we detailed in a 2016 article, due to copyright murkiness and a whole bunch of other legal rigmarole, the issue is not cut and dry as one might think.