Kendall and Kylie Jenner pull “vintage” t-shirts following cease and desist letters

As we reported earlier today, Kendall and Kylie Jenner unveiled a line of $125 “vintage t-shirts” featuring their faces stamped atop old shirt designs from classic rock bands such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, and The Doors, as well as the hip-hop legends Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. Just hours later, following much public outcry and a pair of cease and desist letters, the t-shirts have been pulled from the sisters’ online store.

Estates for both The Notorious B.I.G. and The Doors issued cease and desist letters, according to TMZ and Rolling Stone. In an accompanying Instagram post, The Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, Voletta Wallace, called the t-shirts “disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst.”

“I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this,” Wallace wrote. “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt.”

Jeff Jampol, manager of The Doors and Jim Morrison’s estate, echoed Ms. Wallace’s sentiments. “This is a case of people who fashion themselves as celebrities who are famous for being well-known but don’t actually do anything trying to utilize and steal and capitalize on the legacies of those who actually did do something and created amazing art and messages,” Jampol told Rolling Stone. “It’s ironic, at least, and criminal, at worst, both morally, ethically and artistically.”

The t-shirts have since been pulled from the Jenner sisters’ retail store. Kendall Jenner also posted a letter of apology to Twitter: “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” it reads. “We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these culture icons in anyway [sic]. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”

Just a few months ago, Kendall Jenner drew ire for starring in a Pepsi TV ad which trivialized the Black Lives Matter movement. Apparently, the Jenners are slow learners.