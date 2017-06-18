Kendrick Lamar, Justin Vernon, Damon Albarn, and more will appear on Vince Staples’ Big Fish Theory

Photo by Lior Phillips

Vince Staples’ sophomore album, Big Fish Theory, arrives next Friday, and though we’ve heard three cuts from the album—“Big Fish”, “Rain Come Down”, and “BagBak”—we haven’t heard much about the team behind the LP. That’s changed now, however, as the album’s full credits are now on iTunes.

Staples has recruited some top-tier collaborators for the album, with ASAP Rocky, Rick Ross, Sophie, Juicy J, Kilo Kish, Flume, and Ty Dolla $ign listed alongside Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon (who contributes to “Crabs in a Bucket”) and Kendrick Lamar (who appears on “Yeah Right”). Also appearing is Damon Albarn, who Staples is about to join on tour after contributing to Gorillaz’s Humanz. We’re sure his daughter is very impressed.

A tracklist for the album has also been made available. See it below.

Big Fish Theory drops on June 23rd via Blacksmith/ARTium/Def Jam.

Big Fish Theory Tracklist:

01. Crabs in a Bucket (feat. Justin Vernon and Kilo Kish)

02. Big Fish (feat. Juicy J)

03. Alyssa Interlude

04. Love Can Be…

05. 745

06, Ramona Park is Yankee Stadium

07. Yeah Right (feat. Kendrick Lamar and Laura Jane Lowther)

08. Homage (feat. Kilo Kish)

09. SAMO (feat. ASAP Rocky)

10. Party People

11. BagBak

12. Rain Come Down (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Listen to Staples’ “Rain Come Down”: