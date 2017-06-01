Photo by​ Philip Cosores

​​Kevin Morby has thus far shared two tracks off his forthcoming album, City Music. The mellow “Come to Me” is built off an 1800s pump organ, while “Aboard My Train” is a shambling folk rock number. With new single “1234” (which, no, is not a Feist cover), the former Woods member shows off the punk side of his Singing Saw follow-up.

Clocking in at just over one minute and forty-five seconds, “1234” is a swinging, twanging bit of punk with a surf rock edge. It even shouts out the Ramones while borrowing a line from Jim Carroll’s “People Who Died” on the final refrain: “Joey, Johnny, Dee Dee, Tommy / They were all my friends, and they died.” Take a listen below.

City Music is due out June 16th through Dead Oceans. Morby is currently in the midst of a massive world tour supporting the release, and you can find those dates here. He’s also one of the artists whose set at this weekend’s Primavera Sound will be streamed live online.