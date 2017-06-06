Kevin Morby has shared a video for the title track off his forthcoming album, City Music. The song itself is a nearly seven-minute jam that takes a bit to get going, chugging along like a train just setting out on its journey. “It’s a rare song for me in that it’s more about the guitar than the lyrics,” Morby explained in a press release, “So when it came time to write lyrics, I wanted to make something as relatable and simple as possible to conjure up the feeling of being elated by a city’s beautiful mania.”

As for the Christopher Good-directed video, it impressionistically juxtaposes scenes of rock star publicity’s impact on a relationship with a band playing “City Music”. Only the band keeps changing, with Morby himself switching from singer to drummer and back again. The musicians are always different too, so keep your eye out for cameos by Matt and Kim, King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas, Rodrigo Amarante, and more. Watch the clip above.

City Music is due out June 16th through Dead Oceans. Morby is currently in the midst of a massive world tour supporting the release, and you can find those dates here.