Killer Mike to open barber shop inside Atlanta Hawks’ Philips Arena

The Atlanta Hawks have begun renovations of Philips Arena, and as part of the numerous upgrades, the team has partnered with one of ATL’s finest, Killer Mike. The Run the Jewels rapper will be expanding his S.W.A.G. (Shaves, Washes, and Grooming) Shop barber shop to open a new location in the arena.

According to Atlanta Hawks and Philips Arena CEO Steve Koonin, the 4-chair barber shop will overlook the basketball court, allowing fans to get a fresh cut or shave while taking in a game.

“I’m very happy that the front porch of the Hawks is going to be host to a SWAG Shop,” Killer Mike said in a statement. “It really is like a dream coming true because now kids are going to be coming down early just to hang out in my shop, buy a t-shirt, get a haircut and watch the game.”

Check out the tweets below for a preview of the barber shop.

"We will open a 4-chair barber shop overlooking the court." – @SteveKoonin on new S.W.A.G. Shop partnership with @KillerMike — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 28, 2017

Next time you catch an @ATLHawks game, you'll win with a fresh shave, wash and groom thanks to @KillerMike and @GraffitisSWAG #truetoatlanta pic.twitter.com/z1CDDdCVU2 — Lillian Govus, APR (@lilliangovus) June 28, 2017