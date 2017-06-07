Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett announce collaborative album and tour

Photo by Danny Cohen

Though they hail from opposite sides of the globe, Philadelphia’s Kurt Vile and Melbourne, Australia’s Courtney Barnett have teamed up for a collaborative album and tour. We first became privy to the project back in March when the duo were photographed together in a Melbourne studio. Now, they’ve announced the impending release of the as-yet-untitled record as well as supporting tour dates.

According to a press release, the album is the result of eight days in the studio spread over almost 15 months when Vile and Barnett’s respective touring schedules allowed for them to be in the same place at the same time. The album will be released later this year jointly by Matador Records, Marathon Artists and Milk! Records.

As Vile explains it, “It started out as, maybe we’ll do a split 7″ together but then I figured let’s make it a 12″ so it doesn’t get lost in the world, shoot for five songs. It wasn’t until I had another KV tour booked for the following summer in Oz that we thought we should record as much as we can, just see what happens, no major goal to make it a full length, but it came together that way ’cause the vibe was so strong with everyone.”

In support, Vile and Barnett will embark on a tour beginning in October. They’ll be backed by an all-star band dubbed the Sea Lice, featuring Janett Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Wild Flag), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Katie Larkin (Sky Larkin), and Rob Laakso (The Violators, The Swirlies).

Check out the full tour schedule below. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the ACLU.

An Evening with Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile Tour Dates:

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum

10/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

10/20 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

10/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Rockefeller Chapel

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/30 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

10/31 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/01 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/03 – Philadelphia, CA @ Tower Theatre

11/04 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/09 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

11/10 – Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

11/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater