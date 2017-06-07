Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett announce collaborative album and tour

Photo by Danny Cohen
Though they hail from opposite sides of the globe, Philadelphia’s Kurt Vile and Melbourne, Australia’s Courtney Barnett have teamed up for a collaborative album and tour. We first became privy to the project back in March when the duo were photographed together in a Melbourne studio. Now, they’ve announced the impending release of the as-yet-untitled record as well as supporting tour dates.
According to a press release, the album is the result of eight days in the studio spread over almost 15 months when Vile and Barnett’s respective touring schedules allowed for them to be in the same place at the same time. The album will be released later this year jointly by Matador Records, Marathon Artists and Milk! Records.
As Vile explains it, “It started out as, maybe we’ll do a split 7″ together but then I figured let’s make it a 12″ so it doesn’t get lost in the world, shoot for five songs. It wasn’t until I had another KV tour booked for the following summer in Oz that we thought we should record as much as we can, just see what happens, no major goal to make it a full length, but it came together that way ’cause the vibe was so strong with everyone.”
In support, Vile and Barnett will embark on a tour beginning in October. They’ll be backed by an all-star band dubbed the Sea Lice, featuring Janett Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Wild Flag), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Katie Larkin (Sky Larkin), and Rob Laakso (The Violators, The Swirlies).
Check out the full tour schedule below. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the ACLU.
An Evening with Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile Tour Dates:
10/11 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum
10/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
10/20 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
10/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Rockefeller Chapel
10/27 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
10/30 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre
10/31 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/01 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/03 – Philadelphia, CA @ Tower Theatre
11/04 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/09 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
11/10 – Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
11/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater