Kweku Collins and Allan Kingdom almost catch fire in new “Aya” video — watch

Serene visuals turn to flames in the clip for the Chicago rapper's Grey EP track

by
on June 08, 2017, 5:10pm
In April, Chicago’s Kweku Collins followed up 2016’s excellent Nat Love with the stellar Grey EP. Now, the rapper-singer-producer has revealed the music video for the project’s second track, “Aya”, featuring Allan Kingdom.

Directed by Cody LaPlant, the video follows the young musicians through the forest outside a rickety house as they perform the song. It’s full of hazy and serene imagery until the chorus hits and trees are set ablaze. The flaming visuals make sense considering the track’s lyrics: “You had hair like the sun/ A thousand souls set aflame/ You had a name sound like fire/ Feels like your eyes burn the same.”

Watch the clip up above.

 

