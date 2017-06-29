Menu
Lady Gaga surprises students as substitute teacher in heartwarming PSA — watch

As part of a campaign to raise money for teachers and their classrooms

on June 29, 2017, 12:55pm
Lady Gaga has suited up in a meat dress and egg outfit in the past, but in a new PSA, she’s taking on the role of a substitute teacher.

As AdWeek notes, the pop singer recently visited Walter Reed Middle School in Los Angeles as a surprise substitute teacher. The heartwarming, unscripted trip was filmed as part of a new fundraising campaign, spearheaded by Staples, Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, and DonorsChoose.org, which helps teachers and their classes get the supplies they need to succeed.

“I want kids to love themselves fearlessly,” Gaga says of her involvement in the project. The clip shows her interacting with students (many of them incredibly amazed to see her), encouraging them to go after their dreams. “What is your future, and what does it look like?” she asks at one point.

Check it out above. Gaga is will soon embark on one of the most anticipated tours of the summer. She also recently put out the stellar single “The Cure”.

