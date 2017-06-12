LCD Soundsystem announce another Brooklyn residency kicking off this Friday

Photo by ​Ben Kaye

Back in April, LCD Soundsystem helped open New York’s newest venue, Brooklyn Steel, with a six-night residency. They must have really enjoyed the acoustics, because James Murphy and co. have announced an encore residency set to being this Friday, June 16th.

Tickets for the seven-date run go on sale at 10:00 AM EST on Thursday, June 15th. The last time LCD held down Brooklyn Steel, they debuted their latest singles, “Call the Police” and “American Dream”. Now that the band’s highly anticipated new album is complete, perhaps they’ll unveil more fresh songs this time around.

The new dates remain LCD Soundsystem’s only venue shows amidst a sea of festival appearances. Find their complete itinerary below.

LCD Soundsystem 2017 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/28-30 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

10/27-29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

Revisit “Call the Police” below.