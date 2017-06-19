LCD Soundsystem announce new album American Dream, plus lengthy tour

Photo by David Brendan Hall

LCD Soundsystem’s reunion album has officially been announced. American Dream, the band’s fourth album overall and first in seven years, will arrive on September 1st through DFA/Columbia Records.

The follow-up to 2010’s This is Happening spans 10 tracks and includes previously released singles “call the police” and “american dream”. Revisit both tracks and see the titles of the other eight songs below.

American Dream Tracklist:

01. oh baby

02. other voices

03. i used to

04. change yr mind

05. how do you sleep?

06. tonite

07. call the police

08. american dream

09. emotional haircut

10. black screen

Along with the album’s announcement, LCD Soundsystem have mapped out an extensive tour for later this year. Following dates in the UK and Europe, the band will embark on an extensive American leg beginning October 17th at the Anthem in Washington, DC. Notably, the itinerary includes residencies in both Los Angeles and Brooklyn, the latter spanning an impressive 10 nights. It also marks their third extended stint at Brooklyn Steel of the year; last week, they announced a seven-date swing taking place in June. They’re also set to headline a few festivals this summer, including Ottawa Bluesfest, Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival, and Forecastle Festival in Louisville.

LCD Soundsystem 2017 Tour Dates:

06/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/28-30 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

09/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

09/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

09/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/13 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

09/14 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

09/16 – Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project

09/17 – Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project

09/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

09/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Place

10/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

10/25 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center Theater

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

10/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

11/03 – Detroit, MO @ Masonic Temple

11/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

11/11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

12/02 – Montreal, @ QC @ Bell Arena

12/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel