LCD Soundsystem announce new album American Dream, plus lengthy tour

Photo by David Brendan Hall
LCD Soundsystem’s reunion album has officially been announced. American Dream, the band’s fourth album overall and first in seven years, will arrive on September 1st through DFA/Columbia Records.
The follow-up to 2010’s This is Happening spans 10 tracks and includes previously released singles “call the police” and “american dream”. Revisit both tracks and see the titles of the other eight songs below.
American Dream Tracklist:
01. oh baby
02. other voices
03. i used to
04. change yr mind
05. how do you sleep?
06. tonite
07. call the police
08. american dream
09. emotional haircut
10. black screen
Along with the album’s announcement, LCD Soundsystem have mapped out an extensive tour for later this year. Following dates in the UK and Europe, the band will embark on an extensive American leg beginning October 17th at the Anthem in Washington, DC. Notably, the itinerary includes residencies in both Los Angeles and Brooklyn, the latter spanning an impressive 10 nights. It also marks their third extended stint at Brooklyn Steel of the year; last week, they announced a seven-date swing taking place in June. They’re also set to headline a few festivals this summer, including Ottawa Bluesfest, Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival, and Forecastle Festival in Louisville.
LCD Soundsystem 2017 Tour Dates:
06/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
07/28-30 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
09/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
09/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
09/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/13 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
09/14 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
09/16 – Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project
09/17 – Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project
09/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
09/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Place
10/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre
10/25 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center Theater
10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience
10/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
11/03 – Detroit, MO @ Masonic Temple
11/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
11/11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
12/02 – Montreal, @ QC @ Bell Arena
12/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel