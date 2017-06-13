Photo by Alex Rademakers

Later this summer, Lee Ranaldo will release a brand new album called Electric Trim. For the follow-up to 2013’s Last Night on Earth, the Sonic Youth co-founder has returned to his old label home of Mute Records.

“I’m so excited about this record, it represents new developments and directions for me and I can’t wait to hit the road and play this music live,” Ranaldo noted in a press statement. “I’m also so pleased to partner with Mute for this release – it’s like a homecoming of sorts as Sonic Youth’s early records were released on Blast First/Mute. To me Mute has always been a true artist’s label, concentrating first and foremost on the music.”

Electric Trim’s nine tracks were recorded in both New York City and Barcelona alongside producer Raül “Refree” Fernandez. Ranaldo’s longtime band The Dust — that’s former Sonic Youth member Steve Shelley, guitarist Alan Licht, and bassist Tim Luntzel — appear on the LP, as does longtime pal and collaborator Nels Cline of Wilco and Kid Millions. Sharon Van Etten also contributed extensively, singing on six different songs, including the duet “Last Looks”.

Ahead of the album’s September 15th release date, Ranaldo has shared the winding lead single, “Circular (Right As Rain)”. It also comes with a music video comprised of footage from Ranaldo’s recording sessions. Check it out down below, followed by the album artwork from artist Richard Prince (who worked on Sonic Youth’s Sonic Nurse cover) and the full tracklist.

Electric Trim Album Artwork:

Electric Trim Tracklist:

01. Moroccan Mountains

02. Uncle Skeleton

03. Let’s Start Again

04. Last Looks (feat. Sharon Van Etten)

05. Circular (Right As Rain)

06. Electric Trim

07. Purloined

08. Thrown Over the Wall

09. New Thing

Ranaldo kicks off a US tour this evening; more dates are forthcoming.

Lee Ranaldo 2017 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ 40 Watt Club

06/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

06/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

06/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/20 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

06/21 – Austin, TX @ The North Door

06/23 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

06/24 – Nashville, TN @ The Anchor Fellowship