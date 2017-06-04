Two weeks after a horrific terror attack took the lives of 22 people, Ariana Grande returned to Manchester, England for an all-star benefit concert. Along with the pop singer, “One Love Manchester” featured performances from the likes from Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Mumford and Sons’ Marcus Mumford, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, and Justin Bieber. There were also several notable collaborations, as Gallagher joined up with Coldplay to perform Oasis’ “Live Forever”, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin covered Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger” with Grande. Grande also teamed with Cyrus to duet Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over”. Watch footage below.

Pharrell Williams’ set also featured a pair of unique collaborations, as he teamed with Marcus Mumford to do Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” and duet “Happy” with Cyrus. Watch those performances here.