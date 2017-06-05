Liam Gallagher blasts “sad fuck” potato Noel Gallagher for skipping out on Manchester benefit concert

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday. The former Oasis singer, who’d previously held a benefit show of his own last month, performed “Live Forever” with Coldplay, as well as “Rock n Roll Star” and his new solo single “Wall of Glass”.

Noticeably absent, however, was noted “potato” Noel Gallagher. Considering the two brothers are natives of Manchester, Liam was not too pleased and aired out his grievances on Twitter earlier this morning.

“Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed,” Liam wrote. “Noels out of the fucking country weren’t we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids.” Also, Liam’s blessed Noel with a new nickname of “sad fuck.”

What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

In case you were wondering what Noel has been up to in the time since the Manchester attack, he’s been throwing cocaine-themed birthday parties.

The two brothers are scheduled to release new solo albums later this year… just a month apart. Let the potato wars rage on!