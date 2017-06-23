Liam Gallagher details first-ever solo album, As You Were, announces North American tour

Liam Gallagher has formally announced his debut solo effort, As You Were. The former Oasis and Beady Eye member revealed the title back in March, but today he’s shared further details about the release.
As You Were is due out October 6th via Warner Bros./Parlophone Records. The 15 tracks were recorded with producers Dan Grech-Marguerat and Greg Kurstin (who performed all the instruments on the four songs he worked on: “Wall of Glass”, “Paper Crown”, “Come Back to Me”, and “It Doesn’t Have to Be That Way”). A full tracklist hasn’t been made available, but two other songs are called “For What It’s Worth” and “China Town”, the latter of which will drop as a single on June 30th.
As made clear on lead single “Wall of Glass”, the songs find Gallagher bringing his ’60s and ’70s rock influences into the modern era. “I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey,” Gallagher said about the record in a press release. “It’s the Lennon ‘Cold Turkey’ vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now.”
Pre-orders are going on via Gallagher’s website in all formats. There’s also a box set available featuring the record on colored vinyl, an exclusive 7-inch of “For What It’s Worth”, a print by Klaus Voorman (who designed the cover of The Beatles’ Revolver), and a premium hardbound book.
Gallagher has also revealed his first round of North American tour dates. The run includes nine shows in November, during which he’ll be accompanied by Jay Mehler on guitars, Mike Moore on guitars, Christian Madden on keyboards, Drew McConnell on bass, and Dan McDougall on drums. Find his complete itinerary beneath the As You Were album art ahead.
As You Were Artwork:
Liam Gallagher 2017 Tour Dates:
06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/06-09 – Novi Sad, RS @ EXIT Festival
07/09 – Liège, BE @ Les Ardentes
07/13-16 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival
07/21 – Turku, FI @ The Tall Ships Races Music Festival
07/22-23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Park West *
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/08 – Jakarta, ID @ Ecopark Convention Centre Ancol
08/10 – Beijing, CN @ The Olympic Sports Centre (Gymnasium)
08/12 – Shenzhen, CN @ Bay Sports Center Arena
08/14 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena
08/18 – Tokyo, JP @ SonicMania
08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/22 – Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Soccer Field
08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Music Festival
08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Music Festival
08/30 – Treviso, IT @ Home Festival
09/09 – Madrid, ES @ dcode
10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17
11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
11/18 – Denver, CO @ Gothic
11/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera
11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
11/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/29 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
* = w/ Blossoms
Watch the “Wall of Glass” video: