Liam Gallagher unveils new solo single “Chinatown”: Stream

Photo by Nathan Dainty

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher is set to release his debut solo album, As You Were, on October 6th. Of the 12 songs making up the album’s tracklist, “Wall of Glass” was previously released as the lead single. Now, Gallagher has let loose a second teaser track in the form of “Chinatown”. Listen below.

“I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey,” Gallagher previously said of As You Were. “It’s the Lennon ‘Cold Turkey’ vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now.”

Check out the newly revealed tracklist below.

As You Were Tracklist:

01. Wall of Glass

02. Bold

03. Greedy Soul

04. Paper Crown

05. For What It’s Worth

06. When I’m In Need

07. You Better Run

08. I Get By

09. Chinatown

10. Come Back to Me

11. Universal Gleam

12. I’ve All I Need

13. Doesn’t Have To Be That Way (Bonus Track)

14. All My People / All Mankind (Bonus Track)

15. I Never Wanna Be Like You (Bonus Track)