Following a series of cryptic teasers, Liars have formally announced the release of their new album. Entitled TFCF (short for Themes From Crying Fountain), the band’s eighth full-length is due out August 25th through Mute Records. It serves as the follow-up to 2014’s Mess.

TFCF is somewhat of a solo release for frontman Angus Andrew as he is now the sole permanent member of the band following the amicable departure of Aaron Hemphill. As such, a press release describes the album as “far more intimate and autobiographical” than any of Liars previous releases. Andrew himself remarked, “There’s acoustic guitar all over this record! How ridiculous is that?”

Andrew recorded the album in a remote bush in his native Australia. As part of the process, a live microphone was set up outside of his studio, pointed out into the bush. “So everything I was recording was in context of the world outside the studio,” Andrew explained. “Sometimes I’d have my headphones on, just listening to the bush, and a bird would fly up and scream into the microphone. The truth is, even in New York or LA, I was still pretty isolated. Here, there are no other people around, but I feel much more connected to the environment around me than in a big city.”

A track titled “Cred Woes” serves as our first preview of TFCF. Take a listen below and also check out the album’s artwork and tracklist. A limited-edition double vinyl is now available for pre-order, offering several exclusive tracks and unique bush-themed artwork.

TFCF Artwork:

TFCF Tracklist:

01. The Grand Delusional

02. Cliché Suite

03. Staring At Zero

04. No Help Pamphlet

05. Face To Face With My Face

06. Emblems Of Another Story

07. No Tree No Branch

08. Cred Woes

09. Coins In My Caged Fist

10. Ripe Ripe Rot

11. Crying Fountain

In support of the release, Liars will embark on a tour beginning in August. A North American leg takes place in September and October, including appearances at Chicago’s Riot Fest and Desert Daze in Joshua Tree, California. See the full schedule below.

Liars 2017 Tour Dates:

08/05 – London, UK @ VISIONS Festival

08/07- Primosten, HR @ Superuho Festival

08/10 – Luxembourg, LU @ Conges Annules

08/12 – Sardinia, IT @ Here I Stay

08/16 – Bergen, NO @ Perfect Sounds Forever

08/18 – Stirling, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival

08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/24 – Berlin, DE @ Pop-Kultur Festival

09/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Indie Rocks Festival

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/16 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

09/20 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at the Outer Space

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/23 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/13-15 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze

10/28 – Manchester, UK @ Transformer 2

10/30 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

11/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Art School

11/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Jazzhouse

11/09 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/10 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie

11/11 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City

11/13 – Paris, FR @ Le Maroquinerie

11/14 – Zurich, CH @ Salzhaus

11/15 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son

11/16 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

11/17 – Rome, IT @ Monk

11/18 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

11/29 – Bucharest, RO @ Control