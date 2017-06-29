Photo by Zen Sekizawa
Following a series of cryptic teasers, Liars have formally announced the release of their new album. Entitled TFCF (short for Themes From Crying Fountain), the band’s eighth full-length is due out August 25th through Mute Records. It serves as the follow-up to 2014’s Mess.
TFCF is somewhat of a solo release for frontman Angus Andrew as he is now the sole permanent member of the band following the amicable departure of Aaron Hemphill. As such, a press release describes the album as “far more intimate and autobiographical” than any of Liars previous releases. Andrew himself remarked, “There’s acoustic guitar all over this record! How ridiculous is that?”
Andrew recorded the album in a remote bush in his native Australia. As part of the process, a live microphone was set up outside of his studio, pointed out into the bush. “So everything I was recording was in context of the world outside the studio,” Andrew explained. “Sometimes I’d have my headphones on, just listening to the bush, and a bird would fly up and scream into the microphone. The truth is, even in New York or LA, I was still pretty isolated. Here, there are no other people around, but I feel much more connected to the environment around me than in a big city.”
A track titled “Cred Woes” serves as our first preview of TFCF. Take a listen below and also check out the album’s artwork and tracklist. A limited-edition double vinyl is now available for pre-order, offering several exclusive tracks and unique bush-themed artwork.
TFCF Artwork:
TFCF Tracklist:
01. The Grand Delusional
02. Cliché Suite
03. Staring At Zero
04. No Help Pamphlet
05. Face To Face With My Face
06. Emblems Of Another Story
07. No Tree No Branch
08. Cred Woes
09. Coins In My Caged Fist
10. Ripe Ripe Rot
11. Crying Fountain
In support of the release, Liars will embark on a tour beginning in August. A North American leg takes place in September and October, including appearances at Chicago’s Riot Fest and Desert Daze in Joshua Tree, California. See the full schedule below.
Liars 2017 Tour Dates:
08/05 – London, UK @ VISIONS Festival
08/07- Primosten, HR @ Superuho Festival
08/10 – Luxembourg, LU @ Conges Annules
08/12 – Sardinia, IT @ Here I Stay
08/16 – Bergen, NO @ Perfect Sounds Forever
08/18 – Stirling, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival
08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/24 – Berlin, DE @ Pop-Kultur Festival
09/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Indie Rocks Festival
09/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/16 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
09/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
09/20 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at the Outer Space
09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/23 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
10/06 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/13-15 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze
10/28 – Manchester, UK @ Transformer 2
10/30 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall
11/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Art School
11/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Jazzhouse
11/09 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
11/10 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie
11/11 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City
11/13 – Paris, FR @ Le Maroquinerie
11/14 – Zurich, CH @ Salzhaus
11/15 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son
11/16 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
11/17 – Rome, IT @ Monk
11/18 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
11/29 – Bucharest, RO @ Control