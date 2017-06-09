Today marks the release of Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, the new collaborative album from Fleetwood Mac vocalist/keyboardist Christine McVie and lead guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Buckingham. In support, the pair stopped by Fallon last night to perform the album single “In My World”. Watch the replay up above.
Buckingham and McVie will head out on the road to support their album of duets later this month. In the middle of the trek, they’ll link back up with Fleetwood Mac to headline the Classic East and West festivals with the Eagles. Find their complete itinerary below. Meanwhile, you can stream Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie here.
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie 2017 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park
06/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
06/24 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater
06/26 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
06/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
07/03 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island
07/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/06 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle
07/19 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle
07/21 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
07/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theatre
07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
07/27 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
08/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino
08/06 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar World Casino and Resort
08/08 – Huber Heights, OH @ Music Center at the Heights
08/11 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center