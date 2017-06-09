Today marks the release of Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, the new collaborative album from Fleetwood Mac vocalist/keyboardist Christine McVie and lead guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Buckingham. In support, the pair stopped by Fallon last night to perform the album single “In My World”. Watch the replay up above.

Buckingham and McVie will head out on the road to support their album of duets later this month. In the middle of the trek, they’ll link back up with Fleetwood Mac to headline the Classic East and West festivals with the Eagles. Find their complete itinerary below. Meanwhile, you can stream Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie here.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie 2017 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park

06/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

06/24 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

06/26 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

06/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

06/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

07/03 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island

07/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/06 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle

07/19 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

07/21 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

07/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theatre

07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

07/27 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

08/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino

08/06 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar World Casino and Resort

08/08 – Huber Heights, OH @ Music Center at the Heights

08/11 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center