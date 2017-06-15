Listen to an unreleased version of Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.”

Photo by Catlin Miller

Despite the bizarre decision to have Train perform the opening night of the NBA Finals, ESPN’s music choices for the duration of the sports broadcast was pretty solid — especially if you’re a fan of Kendrick Lamar. DAMN. single “HUMBLE.” was used in a couple of promos and a previously unreleased version of “DNA.” even made it onto the air as part of a montage of footage from the series.

The alternate recording features a new verse about “emotion and devotion” and “eyes open wide, yeah we only want the prize.” I distinctly remember doing a double take when it came on the TV because, let’s be honest, most of the five games between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers were pretty lopsided and dull. Leave it to Kung Fu Kenny to make one of sports’ biggest events even cooler. He the real MVP.

Check out the montage below.

Heres the original:

DAMN. is one of the best albums of the year so far, and “DNA.” is also high on the list of 2017’s top songs.