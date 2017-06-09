London Grammar share new album Truth Is A Beautiful Thing: Stream/download

Today, London Grammar release their new album, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream the LP in its entirety down below.

Due out through Metal & Dust/Ministry of Sound, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing serves as London Grammar’s sophomore record following the well-received If You Wait in 2013. In the studio, the CoSigned dream pop trio was joined by renowned producers Paul Epworth (Adele), Greg Kurstin (Sia, HAIM), and Jon Hopkins, who’s worked with Coldplay and Purity Ring and is himself a Mercury Prize-nominated artist.

In an interview with Under the Radar magazine, singer Hannah Reid talked about the difference between the new LP and its predecessor:

“My lyrics are quite subconscious. The theme of [Truth is a Beautiful Thing] is different, so is the aesthetic, and the sonics. The first album was a heartbreak album about interpersonal relationships and love songs about romantic relationships. This one’s about an experience I had with myself being on the road — but love is always in there.”

Truth Is A Beautiful Thing Album Artwork:

Truth Is A Beautiful Thing Tracklist:

01. Rooting For You

02. Big Picture

03. Wild Eyed

04. Oh Woman Oh Man

05. Hell To The Liars

06. Everyone Else

07. Non Believer

08. Bones of Ribbon

09. Who Am I

10. Leave The War With Me

11. Truth Is A Beautiful Thing