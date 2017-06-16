Lorde announces 2018 North American tour in support of Melodrama

Photo by Killian A. Young
Today marks the release of Lorde’s long-awaited sophomore album, Melodrama. Last night, she promoted the album with an appearance on The Tonight Show during which she performed “Perfect Places” and also revealed she is, in fact, behind a secret Instagram account devoted to reviewing onion reviews. Now, she’s announced an extensive North American tour to go along with the string of festival appearances she’ll be making this summer. The jaunt doesn’t go down until 2018 — March, to be exact. But with Melodrama aiming for a No. 1 debut in 45 countries, that’s the sort of thing you can get away with. See the full itinerary below; tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 23rd.
Lorde 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/01 – Gydnia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/02 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair St. Gallen
07/28 – Buangun, SK @ Valley Rock Festival
07/30 – Nigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
09/02 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot
09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful
09/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo #
09/27 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace #
09/30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre #
10/01 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy #
10/02 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy #
10/04 – Tilburg, NL @ O13 #
10/05 – Paris, FR @ Zenith #
10/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotta Arena #
10/08 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur #
10/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Saint Jordi Club #
10/11 – Munchen, DE @ Zenith #
10/12 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique #
10/14 – Koln, DE @ Palladium #
10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrome #
10/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet #
10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet #
10/18 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene #
10/19 – Trondheim, NO @ UKA 17 Festival #
11/07 – Dunedin, NZ @ Town Hall
11/08 – Christchurch, NL @ Isaac Theatre Royal
11/11 – Wellington, NZ @ Michael Fowler Centre
11/12 – Auckland, NZ @ Power Station
11/14 – Auckland, NZ @ Power Station
11/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Power Station
11/18 – West Perth, AU @ Kings Park
11/21 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Forecourt
11/23 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
11/25 – Canberra, AU @ Spilt Milk
11/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
03/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
03/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
03/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
03/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
03/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
03/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Garden
03/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
03/13 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
03/16 – Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena
03/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/24 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Arena
03/25 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
03/27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
03/31 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
04/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/12 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
04/14 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
04/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
# = w/ Khalid
