Lorde announces 2018 North American tour in support of Melodrama

Today marks the release of Lorde’s long-awaited sophomore album, Melodrama. Last night, she promoted the album with an appearance on The Tonight Show during which she performed “Perfect Places” and also revealed she is, in fact, behind a secret Instagram account devoted to reviewing onion reviews. Now, she’s announced an extensive North American tour to go along with the string of festival appearances she’ll be making this summer. The jaunt doesn’t go down until 2018 — March, to be exact. But with Melodrama aiming for a No. 1 debut in 45 countries, that’s the sort of thing you can get away with. See the full itinerary below; tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 23rd.

Lorde 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/01 – Gydnia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/02 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair St. Gallen

07/28 – Buangun, SK @ Valley Rock Festival

07/30 – Nigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

09/02 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

09/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo #

09/27 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace #

09/30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre #

10/01 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy #

10/02 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy #

10/04 – Tilburg, NL @ O13 #

10/05 – Paris, FR @ Zenith #

10/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotta Arena #

10/08 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur #

10/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Saint Jordi Club #

10/11 – Munchen, DE @ Zenith #

10/12 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique #

10/14 – Koln, DE @ Palladium #

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrome #

10/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet #

10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet #

10/18 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene #

10/19 – Trondheim, NO @ UKA 17 Festival #

11/07 – Dunedin, NZ @ Town Hall

11/08 – Christchurch, NL @ Isaac Theatre Royal

11/11 – Wellington, NZ @ Michael Fowler Centre

11/12 – Auckland, NZ @ Power Station

11/14 – Auckland, NZ @ Power Station

11/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Power Station

11/18 – West Perth, AU @ Kings Park

11/21 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Forecourt

11/23 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

11/25 – Canberra, AU @ Spilt Milk

11/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

03/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

03/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

03/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

03/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

03/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Garden

03/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

03/13 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

03/16 – Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena

03/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/24 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Arena

03/25 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

03/27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

03/31 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/12 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

04/14 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

04/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

# = w/ Khalid

