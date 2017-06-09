Photo by Killian Young
Last week, Lorde sought to find the “Perfect Places” for clubbing and catharsis, referring to both a physical location as well as state of mind where just for one night, worries melt away and anything goes. Now, on “Sober”, her latest song off upcoming album Melodrama, the New Zealand pop star is having a brief instance of clarity and freaking out at the thought of her dance-filled evening coming to an end.
“King and Queen of the weekend/ Ain’t a pill that could touch our rush/ But what will we do when we’re sober?” Lorde sings during the chorus of the synth-soaked, island-tinted track. “Sober” is that moment when your conscience creeps in at 3 a.m. and slugs you with a hard truth: Eventually the sun will rise again and you won’t be able to hide from your problems anymore.
Take a listen below. In a series of tweets this morning, Lorde also explained how she and co-producer Jack Antonoff came up with the song together.
Lorde previously debuted “Sober” live during a pre-Coachella show in April. Melodrama arrives in stores on June 16th.