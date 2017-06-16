After rocking both Governors Ball and Bonnaroo, Lorde is back in New York City to celebrate the release of her new album, Melodrama. She’ll be playing a super exclusive SiriusXM show at the intimate Bowery Ballroom later today (June 16th). For those who couldn’t get into the limited capacity concert, however, you’ll have to make due with watching the New Zealand popstar’s appearance on Fallon last night.

Lorde performed “Perfect Places”, the second single off Melodrama. Supported by a simple three-piece band, she delivered a powerful rendition of the track, proving as passionate on late night television as she is on stage. She wore a white suit with a halo of flowers taped to the back, but those blossoms didn’t last long with her frantic dance moves. Check out the replay above.

Lorde also sat down with Fallon for an interview. After mocking the host’s uncomfortable new facial hair and discussing her return to New Zealand, she revealed her love for New York City diners. Fallon used the in to get her to admit that she was indeed behind the onion ring review Instagram account onionringsworldwide. She’s since taken down the account, fearing it would become “a thing” where people “are going to be throwing onion rings at me while I’m on tour.” “It was fun for like five seconds,” she went on. “But I’m still gonna, you know, keep eating onion rings, because they’re my favorite. I think they’re underrated, as well. I don’t think they get enough credit for how delicious they are.” Never change, Lorde.

Watch the interview below. Update: Following her appearance on Fallon, Lorde announced an extensive North American tour for Spring 2018.