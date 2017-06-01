Photo by Philip Cosores

Lorde is inching ever closer to the release of her sophomore album, Melodrama. Co-produced with the help of fun./Bleachers member Jack Antonoff, the 11-track effort chronicles a major period of transition for the New Zealand pop star: She not only bid farewell to her teenage years, but also experienced her first major breakup.

“My heart broke. I moved out of home and into the city and I made new friends and started to realize that no-one is just good or bad, that everyone is both,” Lorde wrote in an extensive album update last November. “I started to discover in a profound, scary, blood-aching way who I was when I was alone, what I did when I did things only for myself.”

“I was reckless and graceless and terrifying and tender,” she continued, “I threw sprawling parties and sat in restaurants until the early hours, learning what it’s like to be an adult, even talking like one sometimes, until I caught myself. All I wanted to do was dance.”

That sense of dance floor euphoria, coupled with a purging of emotions, can be felt throughout Lorde’s latest Melodrama preview, “Perfect Places”. “Every night, I live and die — feel the party to my bones,” she can be heard singing prior to the track’s all-consuming chorus. “Watch the wasters blow the speakers, spill my guts beneath the outdoor light. It’s just another graceless night.”

Stream it below.

Melodrama, the follow-up to 2013’s Pure Heroine, lands on shelves June 16th. For more, give a listen to “Liability”, “Green Light” and its corresponding Chromeo remix.

Melodrama Tracklist:

01. Green Light

02. Sober

03. Homemade Dynamite

04. The Louvre

05. Liability

06. Hard Feelings/Loveless

07. Sober II (Melodrama)

08. Writer in the Dark

09. Supercut

10. Liability (Reprise)

11. Perfect Places