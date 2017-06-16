Lorde releases new album Melodrama: Stream/download

Photo by Philip Cosores

Melodrama, the highly anticipated album from Lorde, has finally arrived. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

The follow-up to 2013’s Grammy-nominated Pure Heroine serves as the Kiwi pop star’s second full-length overall. Its 11 tracks — including one of the year’s best in “Green Light” — were written and produced by Lorde with the help of Jack Antonoff, the pop maestro known for his work with Taylor Swift and his bands fun. and Bleachers.

According to Lorde, Melodrama was inspired by her first big heartbreak and her transition from adolescence to adulthood, which was punctuated by many long nights spent on the dance floor. She explained further in a lengthy update late last year:

“I turned inwards to my friends, my family, towards this moment, so I could learn more about who I was, and so I could let this new project show itself to me.

My heart broke. I moved out of home and into the city and I made new friends and started to realize that no-one is just good or bad, that everyone is both. I started to discover in a profound, scary, blood-aching way who I was when I was alone, what I did when I did things only for myself. I was reckless and graceless and terrifying and tender. I threw sprawling parties and sat in restaurants until the early hours, learning what it’s like to be an adult, even talking like one sometimes, until I caught myself. All I wanted to do was dance. I whispered into ears and let my eyes blaze on high and for the first time I felt this intimate, empire-sized inner power.”

Melodrama Artwork:

Melodrama Tracklist:

01. Green Light

02. Sober

03. Homemade Dynamite

04. The Louvre

05. Liability

06. Hard Feelings/Loveless

07. Sober II (Melodrama)

08. Writer in the Dark

09. Supercut

10. Liability (Reprise)

11. Perfect Places