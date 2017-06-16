Los Angeles shines the Bat Signal in honor of Adam West

Last week, the beloved Batman actor and voiceover star Adam West passed away at 88, following a battle with leukemia. Tributes have poured in from all corners of the world in the days since, honoring a singularly unique performer whose trademark voice and absurdist sensibilities saw him continue to succeed through generations of new fans.

One of the more notable homages was a Thursday night tribute to the actor outside Los Angeles’ City Hall, in which fans gathered (in costume) with Mayor Eric Garcetti to pay respects to West by lighting the classic ’66 Bat signal against the building for several hours. The mayor commented that “Adam West taught us each one of us had a heart of gold … There will never be another Batman like Adam West and there will never be another Adam West.” West’s former Robin, Burt Ward, was in attendance as well.

Also, in the spirit of the big-hearted actor, a press release for the event noted that “the West family encourages Adam’s ‘old chums’ to make a donation to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Idaho-based charity for children diagnosed with cancer and their families, Camp Rainbow Gold.”