Lunice photo by Mathieu Fortin

Today, Lunice has offered up additional details on his upcoming album, CCCLX, as well as shared a new single called “Distrust”.

According to a press release, CCCLX (which means 360 in Roman numerals) is due out September 8th through LuckyMe and took the former TNGHT producer about five years to complete. Rather than a typical full-length, the release is “inspired by, and designed for, the stage,” with Lunice even penning a song specifically for a wardrobe change (Kanye West and JAY-Z studio wizard Mike Dean contributes a guitar solo to it). “I want my show to feel like a proper presentation,” Lunice explained to NPR, “a full artistic experience.”

His latest song “Distrust” mirrors the format of the new album, which is broken up into four different “acts.” A collaboration with Denzel Curry, JK the Reaper, and Nell, the track is comprised of two separate movements: While the first half bounces high, its pulse resting on inflated beats, the second finds Lunice & co. plunging into dark, twisted territories.

Hear it below.

For more, hear the grinding “Mazerati”. Check out CCCLX’s artwork and full tracklist.

CCCLX Album Artwork:

CCCLX Tracklist:

01. CCCLX (Curtain)

02. Tha Doorz

03. Drop Down

04. Elevated

05. Mazerati

06. Freeman

07. CCCLX II (Intermission)

08. Distrust

09. CCCLX (Costume)

10. O.N.O.

11. CCCLX IV (Black Out)